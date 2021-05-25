Google users can now password-protect their Web and Activity page, here's how

To protect browsing history and search activities of users from uninvited prying, Google will now allow adding password protection to these pages. The feature would be very helpful as this page has everything recorded, including a user's Google Search, YouTube watch history and much more.

Whenever people use a Google device or product (Android smartphone or Chrome browser), their activity history is stored and is available for them to review via 'My Activity' feature. Anyone can see this information if they get access to the device that you're logged into. The newly added feature to the page will now prompt for verification and help protect the browsing history and search activities. Now, "if you turn on extra verification, Google will make sure it's really you before you can see or delete your full history on My Activity," the company said in an update.

"This can help keep your history safer on shared devices. This setting only applies to My Activity. Your history may still appear in other Google products," the company added.

Here's how you can password protect your Google activity.

- To activate the verification, you can go to activity.google.com, and click the Manage My Activity verification link.

- Select the Require Extra Verification option, save, and enter your password to confirm that you are the one trying to make the change.

What this actually does is simply take you to the regular Google sign-in page, allowing you to either enter your password or connect using your Android device if you've set that up.

If you don't have the verification turned on, visiting activity.google.com will show a stream of your Google activity from across your devices, without asking for a password.

People who share a computer, or who sometimes let others who aren't exactly trustworthy to use their device, will find this a very useful toggle.

On the other hand, while you're on the Web and App Activity page, you can also take a look at what activity Google is saving, and whether it's being auto-deleted. Then, you can decide if you're happy with those settings. If not, this is the page to change them.