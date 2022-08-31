Google to pay you Rs 25 lakh if you can spots bugs in its open source projects

Headlines

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez suffers severe crash, excluded from main draw

Shark Tank India 3 begins filming with Aman, Namita, Vineeta, Amit, Anupam; fans say 'we want Ashneer and Peyush back'

How to apply for minor's passport online, know step-by-step process

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez suffers severe crash, excluded from main draw

How to apply for minor's passport online, know step-by-step process

AI reimagines Friends characters as gangsters

AI reimagines Friends characters as kids

Foods to eat and avoid to reverse fatty liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding menu handpicked by bride, guests to be reportedly served Punjabi, Rajasthani food

Shark Tank India 3 begins filming with Aman, Namita, Vineeta, Amit, Anupam; fans say 'we want Ashneer and Peyush back'

Ameesha Patel opens up on comparisons between Gadar 2 and Jawan's box office numbers: 'It's natural when a film has...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google to pay you Rs 25 lakh if you can spots bugs in its open source projects

Google will pay researchers up to Rs. 25 lakhs for finding vulnerabilities in the company's Open Source projects.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google has launched a new bug bounty programme where it will award up to $31,337 (nearly Rs 25 lakh) to researchers who spot vulnerabilities in the company's Open Source projects.

Depending on the severity of the vulnerability and the project's importance, rewards will range from $100 to $31,337.

The larger amounts will also go to unusual or particularly interesting vulnerabilities, "so creativity is encouraged," said Google while launching its Open Source Software Vulnerability Rewards Programme (OSS VRP).

As the maintainer of major projects such as Golang, Angular, and Fuchsia, Google is among the largest contributors and users of open source in the world.

Last year, Google saw a 650 per cent year-over-year increase in attacks targeting the open source supply chain.

With the addition of Google's own vulnerability reward programme (VRP), researchers can now be rewarded for finding bugs that could potentially impact the entire open source ecosystem.

The original VRP programme was one of the first in the world and is now approaching its 12th anniversary.

"Over time, our VRP lineup has expanded to include programmes focused on Chrome, Android, and other areas. Collectively, these programs have rewarded more than 13,000 submissions, totalling over $38 million paid," Google said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Google said its OSS VRP is part of "our $10 billion commitment to improving cybersecurity, including securing the supply chain against these types of attacks for both Google's users and open source consumers worldwide".

(Source: IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan's Don returns to theatre courtesy Film Heritage Foundation; heres how you can watch it with Zeenat Aman

India vs Australia: Full schedule, squads, date, venues, live streaming details - All you need to know

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez suffers severe crash, excluded from main draw

Who is Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa? Rs 10 lakh reward on his head, close aide of...

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'We just couldn't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE