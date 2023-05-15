Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users

Google recently became the first major tech company to enable passkey sign-in on its own platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users
Google (Image: IANS)

Google has announced that it will expand its Dark Web monitoring to all Gmail users in the US and later to international markets.

The Gmail users will now be able to run scans to see if their Gmail address appears on the Dark Web and receive guidance on what actions to take to protect themselves.

Previously only available to Google One subscribers in the US, the Dark Web scan feature will be available to all Gmail users in the next few weeks.

"We'll soon be expanding access to our Dark Web report to select international markets," the company informed.

Google Core services SVP, Jen Fitzpatrick, said that the company protects Gmail users from nearly 15 billion unwanted messages daily, blocking more than 99.9 per cent of spam, phishing and malware.

"Now, we're further expanding spam protections in Google Drive by introducing a new view that makes it easier to separate and review your files, decide what you might view as spam, and stay safe from potential unwanted or abusive content," he announced.

Drive will also automatically classify content into a spam view just like Gmail does, protecting users from seeing dangerous or unwanted files.

The company is also launching a new tool to help people evaluate the reliability of visual content they find online.

'About this Image' will provide users with important context like when an image or similar images were first indexed by Google, where it may have first appeared, and where else it's been seen online like a news, social or fact-checking site.

Google recently became the first major tech company to enable passkey sign-in on its own platform.

Passkeys combine the advanced security of 2-Step Verification (2SV) with the convenience of just unlocking the device.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th to be declared today, know how to check scores
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.