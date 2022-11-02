Google Street View app to be discontinued next year, use this app to access the service

Google

Google Street View app for Android smartphones will be discontinued next year, the company has revealed. As per a report by 9To5Google, the tech giant has prepared messages to advise users to move to Google Maps or Street View Studio, as the Street View app will end on March 31, 2023. According to the report, Google was quoted saying "Street View App is going away and support will end March 21, 2023," the company was quoted as saying in the report.

"To publish your own 360 video, switch to Street View Studio. To view Street View and add Photo Spheres, use Google Maps."

Street View makes it simple to get a 360-degree view of almost any street, making it ideal for researching potential trip destinations or to just take a casual tour of the world from the comfort of home, the report said. Earlier, with an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps had brought back `Street View` experience to India to help people navigate and explore places more visually and accurately.

How to launch Street View on Google Maps

To launch Street View: simply open Google Maps, zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view. Get to know the local cafes, and cultural hotspots, or check out the local neighborhood. Street View will help you navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling you to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places, right from your phone or computer.

Google is also making the Street View API available to local developers enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences within their apps and services.

(with inputs from IANS)