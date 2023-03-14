Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google starts to roll out new chat features, check details

Currently, managers can remove and add participants, delete a space, delete messages, edit the space description and can update space access from restricted to discoverable or vice versa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

Google starts to roll out new chat features, check details
Google (Image: Reuters)

Google has announced that it has started to roll out new features for space managers in Google Chat. The new features introduced by Google also include the ability to decide whether members can add or remove members or groups to a space.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also introduced the "Space configuration" feature. As the name suggests, it allows space managers to decide if members can change details of space including name, icon, description, and guidelines. The feature will also give managers control over ability to turn Chat history on/off for the space.

On the other hand, the "Conversation moderation" feature "authorises space managers to determine whether members can use @all in a space", the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday. The new features do not have admin control, and are not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Currently, managers can remove and add participants, delete a space, delete messages, edit the space description and can update space access from restricted to discoverable or vice versa.

In November last year, the tech giant had introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in "Spaces", which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace. (With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 633 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.