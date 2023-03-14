Google starts to roll out new chat features, check details

Google (Image: Reuters)

Google has announced that it has started to roll out new features for space managers in Google Chat. The new features introduced by Google also include the ability to decide whether members can add or remove members or groups to a space.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also introduced the "Space configuration" feature. As the name suggests, it allows space managers to decide if members can change details of space including name, icon, description, and guidelines. The feature will also give managers control over ability to turn Chat history on/off for the space.

On the other hand, the "Conversation moderation" feature "authorises space managers to determine whether members can use @all in a space", the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday. The new features do not have admin control, and are not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

Currently, managers can remove and add participants, delete a space, delete messages, edit the space description and can update space access from restricted to discoverable or vice versa.

In November last year, the tech giant had introduced conversation summaries in Google Chat for messages in "Spaces", which will summarise conversations for users in their Premium Workspace. (With inputs from IANS)