Google shutting down Stadia cloud gaming service, existing users to get refund

The Google Stadia gaming service will remain live for existing players until January 18, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

Google Stadia

Google has announced that it is shutting down its cloud gaming service Stadia. The tech giant has planned to pull the plug from the gaming industry as it failed to create the buzz that Google expected from it. The company has revealed that the employees of the Stadia team will be distributed to other projects.

The Google Stadia gaming service will remain live for existing players until January 18, 2023. "We`ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service," said Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager, Stadia

What will happen to the existing Stadia players

Google said it will refund all Stadia hardware purchased through the Google Store as well as all the games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia store. Google expects those refunds will be completed in mid-January.

"While Stadia`s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected," said Harrison.

Players will continue to have access to their games library and play through January 18, 2023 so they can complete final play sessions. "We expect to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January, 2023," said the company.

Google said it will continue to invest in new tools, technologies and platforms that power the success of developers, industry partners, cloud customers and creators.

"We`re so grateful for the groundbreaking work of the team and we look forward to continuing to have an impact across gaming and other industries using the foundational Stadia streaming technology," said the company.

Google said that it sees clear opportunities to apply Stadia technology across other parts like YouTube, Google Play, and our Augmented Reality (AR) efforts as well as make it available to its industry partners.

(with inputs from IANS)

