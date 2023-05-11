Search icon
Google’s big price cut on Pixel 6a after Pixel 7a launch, here’s how much it costs now

Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

Google Pixel 6a

Google has launched the new Pixel 7a at the Google I/O 2023 along with Google Pixel Fold and Android 14. Following the launch of the new affordable smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a is available with a massive price cut. The Google Pixel 6a was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 43,999 but after the Google Pixel 7a launch, buyers can get the Google Pixel 6a at Rs 499 in the Flipkart sale. The launch of the Google Pixel 7a was much awaited and most details about the phone were already revealed by leaksters and tipsters. For those who are unaware, the Google Pixel 7a is part of the Google Pixel 7 series that also consist of Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. 

Google Pixel 6a price cut after Google Pixel 7a launch

Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 27,999 in the Flipkart Sale. SBI customers can get a Rs 750 discount on credit card transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to Rs 27,249. In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 26,750 off on Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. The device runs Android 12 out of the box and it will be among the first few smartphones to receive Android 14 update. 

In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front.

Google Pixel 6a is backed by a 4,306mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The smartphone  comes with an IP67 rating, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1 metre (approx. three feet) for close to 30 minutes.

