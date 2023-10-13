Google’s AI-powered Search now lets you create images from text

Headlines

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, Law graduate who cracked UPSC with Hindi medium, secured AIR...

Solar Eclipse 2023: Here's how you can watch the 'ring of fire' safely

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

Microsoft’s new deal to buy gaming giant Activision for $68.7 billion cleared by UK

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

From Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: Here’s what players said about the IND vs PAK rivalry match

Weight loss diet of Parineeti Chopra

Bowlers who took wicket on first ball in ODI World Cups

6 causes of vitamin B-12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

Ground Report: Watch live visuals of Israeli tanks get into Gaza strip | Israel-Gaza war

Israel-Gaza War Update: Israel gives ultimatum to 1 million Gaza residents to vacate within 24 hours

Israel Gaza War: Israel goes all offensive against Gaza, stops to provide all aids to the Gazans

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

Aspirants season 2: Prime Video announces release date of TVF's popular drama, fans react

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google’s AI-powered Search now lets you create images from text

As explained by the company, if users search for something like “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast”, SGE will provide up to four generated images in the results.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google has rolled out the ability to create images with its generative AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), meaning users will now be able to create images right from a text prompt.

It is a similar feature which Google’s competitor Microsoft offered in Bing Chat using OpenAI’s DALL-E model since March.

Additionally, Google will now allow users to write drafts within SGE and customise the output by changing the length or tone of the writing.

“As we continue to experiment with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search, we’re testing new ways to get more done as you’re searching — like creating an image that can bring an idea to life, or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point,” Google said in a blogpost on Thursday.

As explained by the company, if users search for something like “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast”, SGE will provide up to four generated images in the results.

By tapping on any of those images they will see how generative AI has expanded their initial query with descriptive details.

The image generation capability is only available in English in the US, to people who opted into the SGE experiment and who are 18 years or older, Google said.

The tech giant also has an upcoming tool called ‘About this image’ that will help people easily assess the context and credibility of images.

The company has built safeguards into the Search experience and blocked the creation of images that run counter to their prohibited use policy for generative AI, including harmful or misleading content.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Actress Bhairavi Vaidya, best known for Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Taal, passes away at 67

'Aapne kabhi uska pyaar nahi dekha': Apurva says he feels helpless when people call Divya Agarwal 'gold digger'

'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

'TV hai sabke pas...': Suryakumar Yadav urges friends not to ask for match tickets and 'enjoy from home'

DNA Explainer: When and why was LBW introduced in Cricket?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE