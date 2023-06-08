Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google’s AI chatbot Bard gets new features, better accuracy

With the latest update, the company has combined the capabilities of both Large language models (LLMs) (System 1) and traditional code (System 2) to help improve the accuracy of Bard's responses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Google’s AI chatbot Bard gets new features, better accuracy
Google

Google recently rolled out its AI based chatbot Bard for users across the globe and the company has introduced new improvements in it. The chatbot now gets better logic and reasoning skills. “We’re updating Bard with a new technique called implicit code execution. Now it runs code in the background when it detects computational prompts, improving the accuracy of word and math problems by ~30%.” Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.

Bard now uses a new technique called "implicit code execution" to recognise computational prompts and run code in the background, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday. As a result, it can respond to string manipulation, coding questions and mathematical operations more correctly.

"Our new method allows Bard to generate and execute code to boost its reasoning and math abilities. This approach takes inspiration from a well-studied dichotomy in human intelligence, notably covered in Daniel Kahneman's book 'Thinking, Fast and Slow'-- Athe separation of 'System 1' and 'System 2' thinking," it added.

System 1 thinking is fast, intuitive and effortless. On the other hand, System 2 thinking is slow, deliberate and effortful.

With the latest update, the company has combined the capabilities of both Large language models (LLMs) (System 1) and traditional code (System 2) to help improve the accuracy of Bard's responses.

"We've seen this method improve the accuracy of Bard's responses to computation-based word and math problems in our internal challenge datasets by approximately 30 per cent," the tech giant said.

Also, the company announced that Bard now offers a new export option to Google Sheets. With the new feature, users can export the tables that Bard creates in its responses directly to Sheets. (with inputs from IANS)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 TODAY at chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.