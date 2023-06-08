Google’s AI chatbot Bard gets new features, better accuracy

Google

Google recently rolled out its AI based chatbot Bard for users across the globe and the company has introduced new improvements in it. The chatbot now gets better logic and reasoning skills. “We’re updating Bard with a new technique called implicit code execution. Now it runs code in the background when it detects computational prompts, improving the accuracy of word and math problems by ~30%.” Sundar Pichai said in a tweet.

Bard now uses a new technique called "implicit code execution" to recognise computational prompts and run code in the background, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday. As a result, it can respond to string manipulation, coding questions and mathematical operations more correctly.

"Our new method allows Bard to generate and execute code to boost its reasoning and math abilities. This approach takes inspiration from a well-studied dichotomy in human intelligence, notably covered in Daniel Kahneman's book 'Thinking, Fast and Slow'-- Athe separation of 'System 1' and 'System 2' thinking," it added.

System 1 thinking is fast, intuitive and effortless. On the other hand, System 2 thinking is slow, deliberate and effortful.

With the latest update, the company has combined the capabilities of both Large language models (LLMs) (System 1) and traditional code (System 2) to help improve the accuracy of Bard's responses.

"We've seen this method improve the accuracy of Bard's responses to computation-based word and math problems in our internal challenge datasets by approximately 30 per cent," the tech giant said.

Also, the company announced that Bard now offers a new export option to Google Sheets. With the new feature, users can export the tables that Bard creates in its responses directly to Sheets. (with inputs from IANS)