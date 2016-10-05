Google's 5 new devices, at a glance

Google announced its much-anticipated Pixel phones, a VR headset and a lot more!

Google introduced a slew of hardware devices at it's ‘Made By Google’ Event in San Francisco. In all, five new products were unveiled which included two smartphones, a VR headset, a media-streaming device, a new WiFi router along with a smart consumer device for your home. Even though these gadgets don’t foray into an innovation, what’s impressive among all things ‘By Google’ is how they are all interconnected with just one thing that binds them together – Artificial Intelligence.

1. Pixel and Pixel XL

Here they are! Google’s very own smartphones. They’re called Pixel and Pixel XL. These devices will replace the Nexus brand line of smartphones offering by offering a ‘Pure Android’ experience. Pixel is Google’s baby, nurtured right from the start, by having full authority over design, manufacturing and everything. However, FCC filings did mention that HTC seems to be involved with the production for these smartphones.

It is safe to say, Google Pixel picks up inspiration from the iPhone, exclusively on the design front. It is offered in a 5-inch and 5.5-inch screen with bundled specifications such as a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB and 128GB storage variants sans expandable storage, Android 7.1 Nougat along with a 12.3MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera.

The company touts the Pixel to feature the “best smartphone camera ever”. It receives a score of 89 from DXOMark, leaving the latest iPhone 7 at a score of 86. It is capable of taking clear photos in any light along with 4K video-recording capabilities. The camera is said to open quicker than any other smartphone camera as well.

To top it all, the Pixel smartphones have a headphone jack too!

Price: Google Pixel (32GB) - $649, Google Pixel (128GB) - $749, Google Pixel XL (32GB) - $769, Google Pixel XL (128GB) - $869

Availability: Pre-oders begin in India on October 13.

2. Daydream View VR

Replacing the company’s own Cardboard is, Daydream View VR. Making an entry for the second time into virtual reality, Google’s Daydream View VR is a clear example of an old idea, repackaged in a fresh design. The device is made out of lightweight, soft, flexible and breathable fabrics found in athletic wear. It weighs roughly 220 grams and comes with a controller which sports smart sensors with volume buttons. You can control Google Street View, YouTube, and Google Photos apps from the remote itself. Additionally, you can watch 360 VR videos with YouTube and explore the world at ease.

Price/Availability: To go on sale starting November at $79

3. Google Home

Simply start by saying, 'OK Google'. Google unveiled Home, the WiFi, voice-controlled home assistant which plays songs, news and podcasts, as well as streams from iOS and Android devices. It is powered by the smart Google Assistant, a unique combination of Google Now paired with a voice-controlled search. A simple voice request triggers Google Home to play music from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and TuneIn.

It connects with smart devices like Chromecast, Nest and Philips Hue, so you can use your voice to set the temperature or turn down the lights. Lastly, Google Home includes a 'My day' feature that (with user permission) summarizes the day. Controlling your home ambience doesn’t get easier.

Price/Availability: Pre-orders begin November 4 at $129

4. Chromecast Ultra

Google unveiled the third-gen streaming player, Chromecast Ultra. It is said to be 1.8 times faster than the previous model. The streaming device offers 4K content, HDR and Dolby Vision along with Ethernet support. It is said to automatically optimize your content for the best picture quality possible.

It sports a similar design to the previous Chromecast. Ultra features the chunky ‘G’ logo on the badge, with a small HDMI cord attached which can be plugged into the TV.

The company also stated that till date, it has sold 30 million of its wireless streaming Chromecast devices. It had a market share of about 35 percent of streaming devices by end of 2015.

Price: To go on sale starting November at $69

5. Google WiFi

Google is taking hardware, seriously. At the event, the company also unveiled Google WiFi, an effort into the home networking space, which will let you control selective and block certain devices from the network. It includes Network Assist which optimizes signals, placing users on the right channel as they move around in the house. You can add modular router points for maximum coverage in your home too.

Google says the new WiFi supports AC1200 wireless speeds, as well as dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks. It also includes support for Bluetooth Smart.

Price: Pre-orders begin November at $129 (single pack), $299 (three-pack)