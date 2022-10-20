Search icon
Google rolls out special Diwali gift, users can now light lamps online, here’s how it works

This is not the first time Google has rolled out a special search page effect to mark other festivals too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Diwali

Diwali is right around the corner and to celebrate the festival, Google has rolled out a special Diwali gift for its users. Google now allows users to light lamps digitally through their smartphone, laptop and tablet. The tech giant informed about the new Diwali feature through a Twitter post. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 and people have started preparing for the auspicious festival. Every year, companies try to find creative ways to send their wishes, but Google’s gift for Diwali 2022 is special in many ways.

Also Read: Dhanteras, Diwali offer on Samsung Galaxy phone: Get watch worth Rs 32,000 for throwaway price

Google now allows you to light diyas or lamps by heading into the search engine. The effect is quite mesmerising and it does spread the Diwali cheer. To know how to get Google’s special Diwali gift, you can follow these steps.

Step 1: Open Google app or Google Search engine on your smartphone, laptop or tablet.
Step 2: Search Diwali using the search box on the page. You can also search for Diwali 2022.
Step 3: In the search results, you will be able to see a lamp. Click on it and you will be able to see more lamps on your screen.
Step 4: Drag the lit lamp around and light up the other ones to mark the festival of Diwali.

