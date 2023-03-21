Search icon
Google removes this popular shopping app from Android Play Store

Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store over security concerns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Google play store removes famous Chinese Shopping app | Photo: Pixabay

Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store after malware was discovered in versions of the app from other sources. Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of security concerns and that it was investigating the matter.

The suspension of the Pinduoduo app- mainly used in China- comes amid heightened US-China tensions over Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok, which some US lawmakers say could be a national security threat. They allege that such apps could be used to spy on American users.

Pinduoduo is a popular e-commerce app in China which often offers discounts if users team up to buy multiple an item. Google warned users Tuesday to uninstall any Pinduoduo app not downloaded from its own Play store.

Google Play Protect enforcement has been set to block installation attempts of these identified malicious apps, Google said in its statement. ?Users that have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and prompted to uninstall the app.

Delhi Budget approved by Union Home Ministry day after heated exchanges between AAP, Centre

 

It was unclear if there are similar security concerns around the Pinduoduo app for Apple users, and Pinduoduo was still available to download from Apple's iOS store Tuesday. PDD Holdings Inc, which operates Pinduoduo, did not immediately comment.

(With inputs from PTI) 

