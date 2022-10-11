Google Play Points rewards programme launched in India: What is it and how it works

Photo: Google

Google has announced the opening of its worldwide rewards programme, Play Points, in India, after last month's introduction of third-party invoicing for app developers in the country. Users may earn Play Points and incentives for utilising Google Play Store billing for in-app purchases, subscriptions, and the purchase of applications, games, movies, and ebooks. The Google Play Point debuted in 2018 and is now accessible in 28 more countries.

Play Points will only be redeemable through Google Play billing, and not third-party billing, which Google only recently began offering to non-gaming developers in response to widespread criticism from the developer community that Play Store billing allowed Google to charge excessive Play Store commission. By switching to third-party invoicing, developers may save 4% on their service charge. If your app's yearly income is less than $1 million, Google will charge you 15% of any payment made via the Play Store. The charge is thirty percent more for everyone else.

Google said that the commission rate for Play Store purchases made with the Play Points programme won't change.



Google foots the bill for the whole Play Points programme. You may rent the newest movie, purchase an audiobook, or renew your Google cloud membership using the points you earn, in addition to other perks given by the producers of the apps you use.

Also, READ: Microsoft unveils dedicated Xbox game streaming device, aimed to offer better home screen experience



To expand the variety of rewards available for purchase with Play Points, Google has worked with developers all around the globe. Over 30 Indian game studios have joined forces with them, including 8 Ball Pool creators Miniclip and Trucecaller as well as Ludo King and Playsimple Games producers Gametion and Playsimple (makers of Word Trip). In India, for a limited time, Google is giving out five times as many Play Points to consumers in the first week.



Based on how many points a user has accrued, they will be promoted to one of four tiers: bronze, silver, gold, or platinum. Each achievement will be rewarded differently.



Google asserts that its Play Points programme will facilitate local developers' entry into international markets and user acquisition. According to Google, several of the participating developers have witnessed a rise of between 5% and 30% in consumer expenditure.