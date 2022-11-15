Google Play introduces UPI Autopay payment option for Indians, here’s what it means

Google Play UPI Autopay

Google has announced that it is introducing UPI Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India. Introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, UPI Autopay helps customers make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature.

UPI Autopay makes setting up subscriptions easy. After selecting a subscription plan for purchase, users need to simply tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app.

Google Play helps consumers transact safely in more than 170 markets. The platform has also been focused on removing complexities associated with finding and integrating local payments, including access to over 300 local payment methods supported in more than 60 countries.

“With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play.” said Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand.

Google has also reportedly started to test advertising applications in the search field over history in the Play Store. As per a report by 9To5Google, the search field will soon show three applications with which the user had never interacted or searched for. The report also suggests that search history will only appear after the user types a letter. After that, the previous searches will be displayed first and then the autocomplete recommendations.