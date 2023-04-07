Google plans to integrate ChatGPT like AI-powered features into search engine, CEO Sundar Pichai confirms

As generative AI gains popularity, more companies are embracing the technology to improve their products. Google, already feeling threatened by OpenAI's growing influence, has announced plans to add AI features to its search engine. The CEO of Google, Sunder Pichai, confirmed the company's intentions to integrate ChatGPT-like AI powers into their search engine in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Despite Google's past reluctance to advance artificial intelligence (AI) too quickly, the company is currently exploring a number of new AI features in Gmail and other work-related products. Pichai also spoke about Bard, the company's generative AI chatbot, in a recent edition of the "Hard Fork" podcast from the New York Times. He disclosed that the company was testing other search products, including versions that let customers ask follow-up questions based on their first queries, and that a more effective version of Bard will be available shortly.

In addition, Google plans to integrate LLMs (large language models) into their search engine more meaningfully and introduce conversational features. Pichai explained that the company has been testing various AI features and models that will enhance their search engine's capabilities in areas such as reasoning, coding, and math.

The transcript of Pichai's interview revealed that Google's intention to add more AI features to their products and services is to offer more capabilities and enhance user experience. Google's move to adopt AI features in their search engine may be an attempt to keep up with the fast-paced growth and innovations in the AI industry, especially with the increasing influence of OpenAI.

