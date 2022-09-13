Google Pixelbook laptop plans reportedly scrapped, team moved to different project

Google

Google is reportedly planning to leave the laptop market as it is said to cancel the next Pixelbook. As per a report by TheVerge, the Pixelbook would have made its debut next year however, the tech giant discontinued the project “as part of recent cost-cutting measures.”

The report also mentions that the company also transferred the members of the Pixelbook team elsewhere in the company. If the report is to be believed then Google Pixelbook Go will be the last of the company's laptops. Currently, when it comes to hardware, Google only has the Pixels series of smartphones.

Google is likely planning a Pixel foldable smartphone and a new Android Pro tablet. The company has also announced a Pixel Watch that is likely to arrive along with Pixel 7 series smartphones during its launch event on October 6.

The tech giant first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at its I/O developer conference in May.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced to slow down hiring and cut some projects across the company.

"In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," Pichai said in July.

The Pixelbook team and the Pixelbook have been the "casualties of that consolidation and redeployment".

"Google doesn`t share future product plans or personnel information; however, we are committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

(with inputs from IANS)