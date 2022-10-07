Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch Series 8: Spec comparison of new smartwatches

The Google Pixel Watch is the company's official entry into the smartwatch market. Customers have been waiting for an official wristwatch created by Google since Wear OS launched in 2014, both for the hardware and the software. After considerable rumour and a few brief sneak peek, the watch is now in its entirety.

The launch of the Pixel Watch coincides with intense competition. The Apple Watch Series SE, Series 8, and Ultra are three new smartwatches that were only just introduced by Apple, signifying the eighth generation of wearables.

Check the comparison to know which watch suits you the best:

Comparison between The Apple Watch Series 8 and The Google Pixel Watch:

Dimensions

45mm or 41mm for the Apple Watch Series 8 and 41mm for Google Pixel Watch.

Connectivity

You get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE (GPS + Cellular model only) in the Apple Watch Series 8 and Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE and UMTS2 in the Google Pixel Watch.

Compatibility

The Apple Watch Series 8 connects with iPhones only and is compatible with iPhone 8 or newer with iOS 16 whereas the Google Pixel Watch is compatible with Android 8.0 or newer.

Battery

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with an 18-hour lithium-ion battery (36 hours in Low Power mode) and 120 minutes to full charge. The Google Pixel Watch comes with a 24-hour lithium-ion battery and takes around 80 minutes to full charge.

Sensors

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer whereas the Google Pixel Watch comes with Compass, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, a multipurpose electrical sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and ambient light sensor.

Durability

The Apple Watch Series 8 has IP6X dust-resistant and water-resistant up to 50 meters. The Google Pixel Watch has a 5 atm.

Price

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with two options; one Aluminum casing which comes in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (PRODUCT) RED and the Stainless Steel casing which comes in Graphite, Silver and Gold. The Google Pixel Watch comes with a Stainless Steel casing with Matte Black, Polished Silver and Champagne Gold colours.