Google Pixel Pad makes official debut: Design, features and more

Google Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet finally made its debut at the Google I/O 2023 after much anticipation. The Pixel Tablet comes with latest Android features, Tensor G2 chip and our iconic Pixel design. It features a 11-inch display and four built-in speakers. The Pixel Tablet is offered in three colour options - Porcelain, Hazel and Rose along with rounded edges. Plus, the aluminum enclosure is textured with a unique nano-ceramic coating, which makes it easy to grip.

Over 50 Google apps are optimized for the Pixel Tablet, including Google Meet. Google Meet adjusts the lighting as you move around and brings HD video calling to the tablet. You can even add a little fun to your video calls with 360-degree backgrounds, like beaches and futuristic cities, that will adjust with you as you move and change positions.

Pixel Tablet is the best Pixel device to edit your photos with tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. With the split screen function, you can use two apps on the screen at the same time. With Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel Tablet is built with multiple layers of security to help keep you safe and secure.

To make the tablet a helpful part of your home, it’s paired with the Charging Speaker Dock. The dock keeps your tablet charged up and has speakers with four times the bass than the Pixel Tablet alone for room-filling sound. It’s also the first tablet with Chromecast built-in, so you can cast videos or music from your phone to the tablet when it’s in Hub Mode.