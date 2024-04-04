Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

36% of IIT Bombay students fail to get placement: Report

Meet man, had net worth of Rs 17545 crore a year ago, it is now zero, was once India's richest…

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

Russia says there is no problem with payment for its oil shipments to India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

36% of IIT Bombay students fail to get placement: Report

Meet man, had net worth of Rs 17545 crore a year ago, it is now zero, was once India's richest…

8 non-fried Indian snacks

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in India, which is most expensive house in US?

Ultra expensive gifts Indian billionaires gifted their families

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet Salman, Sunny, Hrithik’s co-star, who quit Bollywood due to nepotism, his scenes got cut, left country, is now…

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13 and 14.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 07:12 AM IST

article-main
Google Pixel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy and other popular smartphones across the globe run Google backed Android operating system. As we often share and store a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and other in the smartphones, it is necessary to keep the device up to date with the latest security features. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13 and 14. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android OS which can allow fraudsters to gain access to your sensitive information.

Although the tech giant releases these updates from time to time, many users don’t update the OS often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the OS are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. A few such dangerous vulnerabilities have now been mentioned by the Indian government in its warning for Android users.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Android OS due to flaws in the Framework, System, MediaTek components, Widevine, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

Meet woman who left IIT, joined Bollywood, then quit acting at peak of her career to join Google as...

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement