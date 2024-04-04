Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung and other Android phones under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns of…

Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13 and 14.

Google Pixel, Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy and other popular smartphones across the globe run Google backed Android operating system. As we often share and store a lot of our personal information including location, banking details and other in the smartphones, it is necessary to keep the device up to date with the latest security features. To keep the users safe, the Indian government has issued a high severity warning for users of Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13 and 14. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android OS which can allow fraudsters to gain access to your sensitive information.

Although the tech giant releases these updates from time to time, many users don’t update the OS often due to lack of data, storage or ease of use. Such devices with older versions of the OS are easy to exploit due to the exposed vulnerabilities. A few such dangerous vulnerabilities have now been mentioned by the Indian government in its warning for Android users.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Android OS due to flaws in the Framework, System, MediaTek components, Widevine, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.