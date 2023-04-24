Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google Pixel Fold to cost double of Apple iPhone 14, to launch at Google I/O 2023

The report also reveals that the smartphone will be offered in two colour options and buyers will get a free Google Pixel Watch with pre-order. For context Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of $799.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Google Pixel Fold to cost double of Apple iPhone 14, to launch at Google I/O 2023
Google Pixel Fold (Image: Front Page Tech)

Google Pixel Fold will most likely make its debut at the annual Google I/O 2023 event which is slated to take place on May 10. Google Pixel Fold will be the company’s first foldable smartphone and although the tech giant has not officially revealed anything about it, tipsters have revealed almost all the details about the foldable device. The price of Google Pixel Fold has also been revealed and it will cost almost double than Apple iPhone 14. Front Page Tech has detailed all the specifications of the Google Pixel Fold along with the pricing. As per the publication, Google Pixel Fold will be launched at a starting price of $1,799 and the top of line model will cost $1,919. The report also reveals that the smartphone will be offered in two colour options and buyers will get a free Google Pixel Watch with pre-order. For context Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of $799.

Google Pixel Fold rumoured specifications

Google Pixel Fold reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outer display with 2092x1080 pixel resolution and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with 2208x1840 pixel resolution. The inner display has an ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. As per the report, the Google Pixel Fold weighs 283g.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel Fold is believed to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset that also powers the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The chipset is said to be paired with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. When it comes to camera, the phone will get a triple camera setup with 48MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfie, the phone comer with a 9.5MP sensor at the outer display and a 8MP sensor on the inner display.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.