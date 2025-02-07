Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to be a remarkable upgrade over the Pixel 8a with features like batter cameras, a more powerful processor and a bigger battery.

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9a is expected to be a remarkable upgrade over the Pixel 8a with features like batter cameras, a more powerful processor and a bigger battery. According to the leaks, Google plans to launch the Pixel 9a sooner than usual, possibly in March 2025 instead of its usual May release. This move suggests that Google aims to compete directly with the rumored iPhone SE 4. Here’s how the Pixel 9a compares to the Pixel 8a.



Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Expected Price in India



Google released the Pixel 8a in May 2024 at a starting price of Rs 52,999 for the 128GB version in India. The Pixel 9a is expected to be at a similar price, starting at around Rs 55,000.

Pixel 9a Launch Date and Availability

According to reports, Google will start taking pre-orders for the Pixel 9a on March 19, 2025, and sales will begin on March 26, 2025. This is too early than the usual May launch for previous A- series models.

Pixel 9a Vs Pixel 8a: Display and Design



The Pixel 9a is expected to have a 6.28-inch display, a bit bigger than the 6.1-inch screen of the Pixel 8a. Moreover, the brightness will also get improved as Pixel 9a will offer 2,700 nits peak brightness compared to 2,000 nits on the Pixel 8a. It is likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The overall design would remain the same with a dual-camera setup on the back.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Camera Improvements



The Pixel 8a featured a 64 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 9a is expected to have a 48MP primary sensor, but leaks suggested that Google may improve image processing to enhance picture quality.The 13MP ultra-wide camera is expected to remain unchanged.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Battery and Performance



The Pixel 8a used the Tensor G3 processor, while the Pixel 9a will feature the upgraded Tensor G4 chip. This will probably improve speed, AI features and battery efficiency.

Regarding battery life, the Pixel 8a had a 4,492mAh battery with 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging While the Pixel 9a is expected to have a larger 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired charging for faster power-ups.



Stay tuned for more updates on Google Pixel 9a!