Google Pixel 7a tipped to make India debut soon, video leaked online

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro were launched by the text giant last year as its first flagships in India since the Google Pixel 3. Ahead of the Google Pixel 7 series in India, the company launched the Google Pixel 6a in the country that has received great response from Flipkart and now if reports are to be believed, Google is currently gearing up to launch the Google Pixel 7a in India. Google has not officially revealed any details about the upcoming device, however a leaked hand-on video of the Google Pixel 7a has surfaced online and tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted that the smartphone will make its way to India.

Slashleaks has shared a blurry video of a smartphone that is believed to be a Google Pixel 7a. The design of the smartphone looks quite similar to the renders shared by OnLeaks in November last year. As per the video, the Google Pixel 7a will have almost identical design as its predecessor Google Pixel 6a with a vertical camera module and punchole camera at the front. The video also shows that the smartphone will get a display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7a is believed to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset that will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone will likely get support for 5W wireless charging as well.

The launch timeline for the Google Pixel 7a is still unknown but it is expected that the smartphone will likely make its debut at the annual Google I/O event in May this year.