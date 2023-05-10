Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel Fold launching today at Google I/O 2023: How to watch live, what to expect

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel Fold, Android 14 and more will finally make its official debut at the Google I/O 2023 today (May 10). The Google I/O 2023 annual event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is open to everyone online. At the annual event, Google will take the wraps off its much awaited Pixel Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone along with a new affordable Pixel 7a. Although the company has not officially revealed anything about the new Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a. Almost every detail about the phone has been leaked by the tipsters and leaksters ahead of the launch. As mentioned earlier, the Google I/O 2023 will be livestreamed for viewers across the world and you can watch it through the link below.





Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold reportedly features a 5.8-inch OLED FHD outer display with 2092x1080 pixel resolution and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with 2208x1840 pixel resolution. The inner display has an ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. As per the report, the Google Pixel Fold weighs 283g.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel Fold is believed to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset that also powers the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The chipset is said to be paired with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. When it comes to camera, the phone will get a triple camera setup with 48MP primary sensor. For video calls and selfies, the phone comes with a 9.5MP sensor at the outer display and a 8MP sensor on the inner display.

Google Pixel 7a specifications (expected)

Google Pixel 7a is believed to come with a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone may get the old 8MP sensor.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is believed to be backed by a 4,410mAh battery. The device is also set to get wireless charging and IP67 water resistance.