Google Pixel 7a details surface online ahead of rumoured launch at annual I/O event

The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Image used for representative purpose only.

Google Pixel 7a will reportedly make its debut at the Google I/O 2023 event which is slated to take place on May 10 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in front of a live audience. The event will also be livestreamed for viewers across the globe and just like previous Google I/O events, the tech giant will be making a range of announcements at the event. Ahead of the event, more details about the Google Pixel 7a have surfaced online.

According to a report by 9To5Google, hands-on leaked images of Google Pixel 7a revealed that the budget phone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design. According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray.

The front of the phone will likely have the same thicker bezels similar to last year's smartphone.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

It was also rumoured that the Pixel 7a smartphone might offer a 90Hz refresh rate display. Also, the device is expected to offer a 90Hz 1080p display. (with inputs from IANS)

