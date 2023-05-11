Google Pixel 7a breaks cover at Google I/O 2023: Everything about the new affordable Pixel phone

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a has finally been launched by the tech giant as its latest offering in the mid-range smartphone segment. Over the last couple of weeks we saw a range of leaks revealing almost everything about the Google Pixel 7a ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event on May 10. The Google Pixel 7a is the third smartphone in the Google Pixel 7 series that also comprises Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7a is successor to the Google Pixel 6a phone that received a tremendous response in India during Flipkart sales. Just like its predecessor, the Google Pixel 7a will be sold in India via Flipkart. The ‘a’ in Google Pixel 7a can be considered as the affordable tag as the phone shares the design and specifications with its siblings but it is priced comparatively lesser. The new smartphone from Google also gets a colour option that isn’t very common in this segment.

Google Pixel 7a: Price

Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India and with bank offers, buyers will be able to get the smartphone at just Rs 39,999 through Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the same Tensor G2 chipset like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. When it comes to camera, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a new 13MP sensor at the front.

Google Pixel 7a will be offered in three colour options - Snow, Sea and Coral. It is backed by a 4,410mAh battery with wireless charging and IP67 water resistance. The battery is said to last for 24 hours with mixed usage.