Google Pixel 7 available at Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone (2) India launch, over Rs 50000 off

Google Pixel 7 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart after the launch of new Nothing Phone (2). Google Pixel 7 is part of the Pixel 7 series that also comprises Google Pixel 7 Pro. As the Nothing Phone (2) flagship smartphone with powerful processor and new features will go on sale in India on July 21, Google’s Pixel 7 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. Launched in India last year, the Google Pixel 7 is exclusively sold in India via Flipkart, which has been the brand's ecommerce partner over the last couple of years. Nothing has also been in partnership with Flipkart for all of its products. The Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 in India, however after the launch of Nothing Phone (2) you can get the Pixel 7 for just Rs 7,399 with bank offers and discounts on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at Rs 47,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 12,000 discount. Apart from this, buyers can also get Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transaction. This means you can get a new Google Pixel 7 at Rs 44,999. The ecommerce platform is also offering up to Rs 37,600 off in exchange for your used smartphone. This brings the value of the Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 7,399.

The Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October along with Google Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 7 runs Android 13 out of the box. In terms of camera, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device gets a 10.8MP selfie camera.