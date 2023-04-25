Google Pixel 6a available at just Rs 749 on Flipkart ahead of Google I/O 2023

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold will likely make their debut at Google I/O 2023. Google has not revealed anything about the upcoming devices officially but the tipsters have revealed what we can expect. The next Google Pixel phones will be quite expensive and ahead of their global debut, the Google Pixel 6a is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Google Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In terms of camera, Google Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front. Google Pixel 6a is available at just Rs 749 in the Flipkart sale. Google Pixel 6a is currently priced at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart after Rs 15,000 off. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1,449 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

In addition to this, you can exchange your old smartphone to get up to Rs 27,250 off on Google Pixel 6a. This means with all bank offers and discounts, you get Google Pixel 6a at just Rs 749 through the Flipkart Sale.

When it comes to Google Pixel 7a, hands-on leaked images shared by 9To5Google reveal that it will have 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design. According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray. The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.