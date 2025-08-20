Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Will Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Google launches the Pixel 10 series today, including Pixel 10, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold. Prices in India may start at Rs 66,500 for the Pixel 10 and go up to Rs 1.79 lakh for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The series will feature Tensor G5, AI tools, brighter displays, and upgraded cameras.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India
Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

TRENDING NOW

The Made by Google event will take place today, August 20, at 10:30 PM IST in New York City. The event will be livestreamed worldwide on YouTube. For Indian fans, Google has also confirmed a special event on August 21.

Google Pixel 10 series features (expected)

The new Google Pixel 10 series is expected to bring major upgrades over the Pixel 9 lineup. The standard Pixel 10 may feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Brightness is expected to peak at 3,000 nits, ensuring better outdoor visibility.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL may come with LTPO panels supporting 1-120Hz refresh rates. Both front and back are likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Expected colour options include Moonstone and Jade for Pro models, and Indigo for the standard Pixel 10.

All models will run on Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, based on a 3nm process, paired with up to 16GB RAM. Storage variants are expected to include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

For cameras, the Pixel 10 may debut a triple-lens setup with an 11MP telephoto, 13MP ultrawide, and a new primary sensor. The Pixel 10 Pro models are tipped to retain their 50MP + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto setup, with added macro capabilities. The front camera is likely to remain at 42MP.

Google Pixel 10 series price in India (expected)

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to come at premium pricing in India. The standard Pixel 10 may cost Rs 66,500 for the 128GB model and Rs 74,800 for the 256GB variant. The Pixel 10 Pro could be priced at Rs 83,200 (128GB), Rs 91,600 (256GB), Rs 1,01,600 (512GB), and Rs 1,20,800 (1TB). Moving higher, the Pixel 10 Pro XL may start at Rs 99,800 for the 256GB model, Rs 1,09,800 for 512GB, and Rs 1,28,700 for 1TB. At the end, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to cost Rs 1,49,800 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,79,000 for the 1TB variant.

What to expect?

With powerful AI features, new display technology, and upgraded cameras, the Pixel 10 series is set to be Google’s biggest smartphone release yet. The event will also highlight Google’s growing focus on AI-powered software.

ALSO READ: Upcoming smartphones launch in August 2025: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next
Guide leaves tourists alone in Ranthambore Safari, here's what happened next
Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Will India-China bonhomie upset US? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Russian President Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska Summit? Know what reports say
Russian President Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska Summit? K
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines
Son of Norway’s princess charged: Royal scandals that made global news
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE