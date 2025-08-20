Google Pixel 10 series launch today: Check features, specifications, expected price in India

Google launches the Pixel 10 series today, including Pixel 10, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold. Prices in India may start at Rs 66,500 for the Pixel 10 and go up to Rs 1.79 lakh for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The series will feature Tensor G5, AI tools, brighter displays, and upgraded cameras.

The Made by Google event will take place today, August 20, at 10:30 PM IST in New York City. The event will be livestreamed worldwide on YouTube. For Indian fans, Google has also confirmed a special event on August 21.

Google Pixel 10 series features (expected)

The new Google Pixel 10 series is expected to bring major upgrades over the Pixel 9 lineup. The standard Pixel 10 may feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Brightness is expected to peak at 3,000 nits, ensuring better outdoor visibility.

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL may come with LTPO panels supporting 1-120Hz refresh rates. Both front and back are likely to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Expected colour options include Moonstone and Jade for Pro models, and Indigo for the standard Pixel 10.

All models will run on Google’s new Tensor G5 chipset, based on a 3nm process, paired with up to 16GB RAM. Storage variants are expected to include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

For cameras, the Pixel 10 may debut a triple-lens setup with an 11MP telephoto, 13MP ultrawide, and a new primary sensor. The Pixel 10 Pro models are tipped to retain their 50MP + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP 5x telephoto setup, with added macro capabilities. The front camera is likely to remain at 42MP.

Google Pixel 10 series price in India (expected)

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to come at premium pricing in India. The standard Pixel 10 may cost Rs 66,500 for the 128GB model and Rs 74,800 for the 256GB variant. The Pixel 10 Pro could be priced at Rs 83,200 (128GB), Rs 91,600 (256GB), Rs 1,01,600 (512GB), and Rs 1,20,800 (1TB). Moving higher, the Pixel 10 Pro XL may start at Rs 99,800 for the 256GB model, Rs 1,09,800 for 512GB, and Rs 1,28,700 for 1TB. At the end, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to cost Rs 1,49,800 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,79,000 for the 1TB variant.

What to expect?

With powerful AI features, new display technology, and upgraded cameras, the Pixel 10 series is set to be Google’s biggest smartphone release yet. The event will also highlight Google’s growing focus on AI-powered software.



ALSO READ: Upcoming smartphones launch in August 2025: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 and more