Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

Google’s Pixel 10 series launches with four models powered by Tensor G5 and Android 16. They are offering premium performance, AI features, and long-term software support.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 09:57 PM IST

Google has launched four new smartphones in its Pixel 10 series. The lineup includes Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each model comes with advanced features and powerful performance. Let’s check their prices and more. 

Performance and features

The Google Pixel 10 series is powered by the new Tensor G5 chip, offering 34 per cent faster performance and smarter AI features like Magic Cue and Camera Coach. All models include bright OLED displays, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and IP68 protection, while the Pro XL and Fold add bigger batteries and foldable screens. Cameras deliver up to 100 times zoom.

Prices in India:

Pixel 10: Rs 79,999

Pixel 10 Pro: Rs 1,09,999

Pixel 10 Pro XL: Rs 1,24,999

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Rs 1,72,999

Prices in the US:

Pixel 10 Rs 69,500

Pixel 10 Pro Rs 86,900

Pixel 10 Pro XL Rs 1,04,300

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Rs 1,56,600

Prices in Europe:

Pixel 10 Rs 85,000

Pixel 10 Pro Rs 1,03,900

Pixel 10 Pro XL Rs 1,22,700

Pixel 10 Pro Fold Rs 1,79,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

