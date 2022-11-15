Why #GPay is trending on Twitter? Know what netizens are saying about Google Pay

Why #GPay is trending on Twitter? Google Pay (File photo)

Google Pay or GPay, an online payment app is trending on Twitter. Netizens are trolling GPay for rewards offers. For the unversed, Google Pay used to give cashback on online payments in its early days, but now it mostly gives discounts on different deals.

A user gets a reward offer after s/he makes a UPI payment through Google Pay. You can do mobile recharge, DTH recharge and pay electricity bills from this app. These days, the app gives usually reward offers instead of cashback.

Here's how netizens are reacting to GPay offers:

GPay then vs now

i'm glad this hashtag is viral pic.twitter.com/wEMmwL8Oq5 — Nundika (@Nundika) November 14, 2022

My recent cashback with Google play. Such a big amount to hold GPay pic.twitter.com/Pdp1z5B0GM — Kamal (@kamal_cd_7) November 13, 2022

GPay The wallet that makes one feel unlucky by serving as a constant reminder pic.twitter.com/pzakwaRFCb — Sharvan (@SharvanRangaraj) November 15, 2022

The main reason i shifted to another platforms for payment, pathetic GPay pic.twitter.com/enJrZixExM November 15, 2022

When you realize that this part on GPay is only useful to clean your mobile screen pic.twitter.com/1kGbtu72Nx — Kishore Emuru (@emurukishore14) November 14, 2022

The tech giant Google launched the Google Pay payment app in India in September 2017. However, it was launched under the name Tez App. In its early days, this payment app used to offer cashback like Rs 11, Rs 25 to users on making an online payment.

READ | Here’s how you can use Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm in your native language, follow these steps

However, now this is rarely seen. Currently, Google Pay offers discounts on deals from different brands instead of cashback as reward for making online payments.