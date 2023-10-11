Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Google has found that one of the most immediate benefits of passkeys is that they spare people the headache of remembering all those numbers and special characters in passwords.

Earlier this year, Google rolled out support for passkeys, a simpler and more secure way to sign into your accounts online. Now Google is making passkeys even more accessible by offering them as the default option across personal Google Accounts. This means the next time you sign in to your account, you’ll start seeing prompts to create and use passkeys, simplifying your future sign-ins. It also means you’ll see the “Skip password when possible” option toggled on in your Google Account settings.

To use passkeys, you just use a fingerprint, face scan or pin to unlock your device, and they are 40% faster than passwords — and rely on a type of cryptography that makes them more secure. But while they’re a big step forward, we know that new technologies take time to catch on — so passwords may be around for a little while. That's why people will still be given the option to use a password to sign in and may opt-out of passkeys by turning off “Skip password when possible.”

Google has found that one of the most immediate benefits of passkeys is that they spare people the headache of remembering all those numbers and special characters in passwords. They’re also phishing resistant.

Since launching earlier this year, people have used passkeys on their favorite apps like YouTube, Search and Maps, and Google has been encouraged by the results. Recently, Uber and eBay have enabled passkeys — giving people the option to ditch passwords when signing-in on their platforms — and WhatsApp compatibility will also be coming soon.