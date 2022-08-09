Google outage may be due to large electrical explosion in data centre, three injured

Google outage

Large explosion at Google Data Centre has reportedly injured several employees in Iowa. As per local reports three employees were burned in a large electrical explosion at Google facility on Monday. One of the employees reportedly has a lower torso injury and another worker has severe burns on his left arm and thigh. The third worker has burns on the face. Several reports suggest that the explosion took place due to arc flash and the global outage of Google services across the globe was a result of this explosion. Several Google services including Search and Trends faced a major outage all over the globe on Tuesday morning. Scores of users flooded social media websites to find answers to this rare scenario. According to outage detecting platform Downdetector, over 40,000 Google Search outage issues were reported Tuesday morning. It appears that the Google server issue occurred after the explosion in the Google Data Centre.

“We are aware of an electrical incident that took place today at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people onsite who are now being treated,” a Google spokesman told SFGATE. ““The health and safety of all workers is our absolute top priority, and we are working closely with partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance as needed.” he added further.

Google services were down this morning for users across the globe."502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know," the message prompt read when users tried to use Google services. A few users also saw a message that read “"We are sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later."