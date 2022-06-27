Google now allows you to use Gmail without internet, here's how you can do it

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

Whether used for job, education, or enjoyment, the internet appears to be the most crucial instrument. Internet access is necessary for everything from purchasing tickets online to binge-watching television episodes or movies to performing work research or sending important mail. However, one of these can now be completed by following a few easy steps without an online connection. Here's how to use Gmail without an internet connection, which Google now permits.

On your desktop, make sure you've installed Chrome. Gmail may only be used offline in a Chrome browser window; incognito mode is not supported.

1. Open the offline settings for Gmail.

2. Then, select "Enable offline mail."

3. Select your preferences, such as the number of days' worth of messages you wish to sync.

4. Select Save modifications.

Bookmark Gmail for offline use

It should be mentioned that bookmarking mail.google.com in Chrome will make it simpler to send messages using Gmail when offline. You can adhere to these instructions by:

To make it simpler to view your email while offline, you can bookmark your inbox.

1. Access your Gmail inbox in Chrome.

2. Click Star to the right of the address bar.

