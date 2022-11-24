Google Messages users to get this major update soon, testing underway

Google Messages app started testing the ability to react to messages sent from iPhones in September.

Google Messages users may soon get support for WhatsApp like emoji reactions that allow users to react to messages with any emoji. As per a report by 9To5Google, the company has rolled out full emoji reactions for a few users. Until now, users were only able to react to messages using only seven emojis. But a few users are now able to use more emojis by long-pressing on an RCS (Rich Communications Services) chat.

As of now, only 7 emojis are available for message reactions - thumbs up/down, smiling face with heart-eyes, face with tears of joy, face with open mouth, crying face, and angry face. Moreover, recently used reactions will display in the top row, but it is still unclear whether it will eventually replace the seven defaults, the report said.

Earlier this month, the tech giant had started testing a newly designed gallery-focused `photo picker` in its Messages platform. With the redesigned photo picker users are able to see around 22 images by swiping left and it also provides a shortcut to quickly open the camera.

Google Messages app started testing the ability to react to messages sent from iPhones in September. When an Android user reacts to an SMS from an iPhone user, they will see a message showing an emoji was used to react to a message.

Reacting to messages with an emoji isn’t anything new. Plenty of cross-platform messaging apps including WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, Skype, Teams and Instagram among others, all support reacting with an emoji.

(with inputs from IANS)