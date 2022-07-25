Search icon
Google Meet users to get new livestream feature, here’s how to use

Google explained that live streaming is useful in situations where users want to present information to large audiences outside of their organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

Google Meet

Google has announced that it is adding a new feature to its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, that will allow users to livestream their meeting directly on YouTube. As revealed by the company, the admin in the video call can enable this feature by navigating to the meeting`s Activities panel and selecting "Live Streaming". Users can then select their channel to begin streaming the meeting they are holding, reports AndroidCentral.

The new feature will be rolled out in stages. The first is "rapid release," with the feature rolling out to select domains within three days beginning on July 21. The second will be for domains under a gradual "scheduled release" that may take up to 15 days beginning on July 25.

Google explained that live streaming "is useful in situations where users want to present information to large audiences outside of their organisation, allowing them to pause and replay as needed, or view the presentation at a later time".

There is a channel approval process for live streaming on YouTube. Google warns users to let them know that their channel must be approved to livestream before they can do so through Google Meet.

Its help page explains that when host management is on, only the host and co-hosts can begin livestreaming the meeting. If that option is off, anyone attending the meeting can start livestreaming it. Google also provides a privacy option if someone is interested in livestreaming the meeting.

A feature such as live streaming a meeting seems like another way Google is looking to diversify and separate Meet from other platforms, the report said.

(with inputs from IANS)

Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
