Google Meet new feature! Users can now livestream meetings on YouTube

Tech giant Google is adding a new feature to its Meet app to allow users to livestream meetings to its streaming platform YouTube.



According to the company, an admin can enable this by navigating to the meeting's Activities panel and selecting "Live Streaming".

Users can then select their channel to begin streaming the meeting they are holding, reports AndroidCentral.



Google explained that live streaming "is useful in situations where users want to present information to large audiences outside of their organisation, allowing them to pause and replay as needed, or view the presentation at a later time".



There is a channel approval process for live streaming on YouTube. Google warns users to let them know that their channel must be approved to livestream before they can do so through Google Meet.



Its help page explains that when host management is on, only the host and co-hosts can begin livestreaming the meeting. If that option is off, anyone attending the meeting can start livestreaming it. Google also provides a privacy option if someone is interested in livestreaming the meeting.



A feature such as live streaming a meeting seems like another way Google is looking to diversify and separate Meet from other platforms, the report said.



The new feature will be rolled out in stages. The first is "rapid release," with the feature rolling out to select domains within three days beginning on July 21.



The second will be for domains under a gradual "scheduled release" that may take up to 15 days beginning on July 25.