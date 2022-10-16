Google Meet launches new feature that will frame the video to improve visibility

Representational Image

Google, the tech behemoth has unveiled a new feature for Meet users that will automatically frame the video to increase visibility.

Meet will automatically frame the video before a user enters a meeting to make sure everyone is equally visible, the company claimed in a blog post.

There are no motion disturbances that might detract from the meeting's topic because the automatic framing only occurs once. The video can, however, always be manually reframed.

There is no administrator control for this feature. This feature will be off by default, but it can be enabled by the user.

According to the company, the new feature will launch on November 2.

The function was initially introduced at Google Cloud Next 2022.

The company had previously announced a Meet feature that would let users mute themselves by releasing the spacebar while holding it down to unmute themselves.

According to the business, users will find it simpler to speak up during meetings by quickly unmuting.

'This feature helps in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings,' the company said.

The business claimed to have modified the functionality of the "Hey Google" voice control on Google Meet hardware.