Google Maps will now show speed limits in India, feature active for these two cities

Google Maps will now show speed limit

Google has announced that Google Maps will now show speed limits information shared by traffic authorities. As of now, the feature will be available in Bengaluru and Chandigarh but the tech giant is looking forward to partnering with more cities in surfacing speed limits info on Google Maps. As revealed by Google in a blog post, “Our teams at Google have been using existing traffic patterns and the power of machine learning to help cities better optimize their traffic light timings, helping them reduce wait time at intersections, road congestion, and carbon emissions as well. We have partnered with Bengaluru traffic police to help them optimize their traffic light timings – and we have some exciting initial results. The pilot resulted in almost a 20% reduction in congestion across all the intersections. We will be scaling this to all of Bengaluru, and extending this pilot to Kolkata and Hyderabad as well in the coming months.”

In partnership with local authorities and data aggregators, Google Maps will also be providing information on road closures and incidents across eight cities in India, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra, to help people make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones.

Apart from this, Google has also added the Street View feature to Google Maps that will allow users to navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way. To launch Street View: simply open Google Maps, zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view. Get to know the local cafes, and cultural hotspots, or check out the local neighborhood.