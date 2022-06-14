Google Maps will now show estimated toll price in India: How the new feature works

Google Maps will now show you estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating. The feature was first announced by the company in April this year and almost after two months, the tech giant has started to roll out the feature for Google Maps users on Android and iOS platforms. As per the company, the feature will make it easier for you to pick between toll roads and regular roads. For the correct details, the company gathers the information from local tolling authorities.

According to the updated Google Maps community page, the company looks at factors like having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it

How the Google Maps toll pass price feature work

You will have the option within settings to show toll prices with or without having a toll pass--as in many geographies the price changes based on the payment method you use. You will also still have the option to avoid routes crossing toll roads entirely, if possible, by selecting ‘Avoid tolls’ within settings.

Currently the feature is rolling out for nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan and Indonesia. The company will expand the feature to more countries as well.

Apart from this, Google Maps will also now show Air Quality Index (AQI) to Android and iOS users. Google has announced that the Google Maps users in the United States can now check out the air quality layer on Google Maps before heading out. As revealed by the tech giant in a blog post, the navigating app will now show you AQI, a measure of how healthy or unhealthy the air is, guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and the links to learn more.