Google Maps will now show air quality updates to Android and iOS users

Google Maps will now show Air Quality Index (AQI) to Android and iOS users. Google has announced that the Google Maps users in the United States can now check out the air quality layer on Google Maps before heading out. As revealed by the tech giant in a blog post, the navigating app will now show you AQI, a measure of how healthy or unhealthy the air is, guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and the links to learn more.

As per the company, the air quality layer shows trusted data from government agencies. Google Maps users can add the air quality layer to the map by simply tapping on the button in the top right corner of the screen and selecting Air Quality under Map details.

As mentioned earlier, the feature is currently limited to Google Maps users in the United Stated and the company has not yet revealed whether it will be available for other markets as well. Keeping previous Google Maps features in the view, it is expected that the air quality layer will be available for Indian users in the coming months.

Apart from this, Google has also introduced a wildfire layer in the Maps. The layer is aimed to inform users about the active fires in the area. In the coming months, the company will also add smoke data across the U.S. from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to air quality information on Google Search.