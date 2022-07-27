Google Maps’s Street View now available in India, here’s how to use the feature

Google Maps will now show street view in India

Google has announced that starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps in India with fresh imagery that the company has licensed from its local partners – Genesys International and Tech Mahindra. Google Maps’ Street View India launch marks the first time in the world that Street View data collection is being brought to life completely by local partners. As per Google, its partners have covered over 150,000 km spanning 10 cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. The tech giant plans to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

How to launch Street View on Google Maps

To launch Street View: simply open Google Maps, zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view. Get to know the local cafes, and cultural hotspots, or check out the local neighborhood. Street View will help you navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling you to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places, right from your phone or computer.

Google is also making the Street View API available to local developers enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences within their apps and services.