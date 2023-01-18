Google Maps: Learn how to make Google Maps your default navigation app on an iPhone

Google Maps is a popular navigation app that is widely used by iPhone users. It provides accurate and up-to-date directions, real-time traffic updates, and the ability to search for points of interest. However, if you're an iPhone user, you may have noticed that Apple Maps is set as the default navigation app on your device. In this article, we'll show you how to make Google Maps the default navigation app on your iPhone.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap on the "General" tab.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on "Default Browser App" or "Default Maps App" depending on the iOS version you are using.

Step 3: In the options that appear, select "Google Maps" as your default navigation app.

Step 4: Once you've selected Google Maps, all future navigation requests will automatically open in Google Maps instead of Apple Maps.

It's worth noting that if you're using an older version of iOS, the option to set a default maps app may not be available. In this case, you can still use Google Maps by simply searching for directions in the Google Maps app and selecting the "Start" button to begin navigation.

Additionally, if you're using an app that is integrated with Apple Maps, such as the App Store or Safari, it may still open directions in Apple Maps. In this case, you can copy the address or location and paste it into the Google Maps app to begin navigation.

Overall, making Google Maps the default navigation app on your iPhone is a simple process that can greatly enhance your navigation experience. With accurate and up-to-date directions, real-time traffic updates, and the ability to search for points of interest, Google Maps is a great choice for anyone looking to improve their navigation experience.