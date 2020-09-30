Google Maps finally rolls out dark theme

Google Maps has finally started rolling out its dark theme - for some people at least - after giving us a glimpse almost a year ago.

Some people who are running version 10.51.1 of the Google Maps app have shared screenshots of the dark theme in action on Reddit. While Google Maps already has a Night mode colour scheme option, the new dark theme option goes further.

Compared to Night mode, the dark theme is much more refined, and it is clear that Google has spent time and effort getting things just right. Colour are rather less garish, and you should find that the dark theme is even kinder on the eye.

As you would hope, and expect, you can switch between light and dark mode on a manual basis, or just have Google Maps mirror the system-wide colour scheme settings you have in place.