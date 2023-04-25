Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google makes it easier to use Authenticator tool on multiple devices

To try the new Authenticator with Google Account synchronization, simply update the app and follow the prompts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Google makes it easier to use Authenticator tool on multiple devices
Google Authenticator

Google has announced an update to Google Authenticator, across both iOS and Android, which adds the ability to safely backup your one-time codes (also known as one-time passwords or OTPs) to your Google Account. Across all of your online accounts, signing in is the front door to your personal information. It’s also the primary entry point for risks, making it important to protect.

Google Authenticator was released in 2010 as a free and easy way for sites to add “something you have” two-factor authentication (2FA) that bolsters user security when signing in. While the company is pushing towards a passwordless future, authentication codes remain an important part of internet security today, so it continued to make optimizations to the Google Authenticator app.

We make signing into Google, and all the apps and services you love, simple and secure with built-in authentication tools like Google Password Manager and Sign in with Google, as well as automatic protections like alerts when your Google Account is being accessed from a new device. 

One major piece of feedback the company heard from users over the years was the complexity in dealing with lost or stolen devices that had Google Authenticator installed. Since one time codes in Authenticator were only stored on a single device, a loss of that device meant that users lost their ability to sign in to any service on which they’d set up 2FA using Authenticator. 

With this update the brand is rolling out a solution to this problem, making one time codes more durable by storing them safely in users’ Google Account. This change means users are better protected from lockout and that services can rely on users retaining access, increasing both convenience and security.

In addition to one-time codes from Authenticator, Google has long been driving multiple options for secure authentication across the web. Google Password Manager securely saves your passwords and helps you sign in faster with Android and Chrome, while Sign in with Google allows users to sign in to a site or app using their Google Account. The tech giant has also been working with our industry partners and the FIDO Alliance to bring even more convenient and secure authentication offerings to users in the form of passkeys. 

To try the new Authenticator with Google Account synchronization, simply update the app and follow the prompts. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.