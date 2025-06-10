Google rolls out scheduled actions feature to its Gemini app, allowing users to instruct AI assistant to carry out tasks at specific times, enhancing productivity and personalization.

Google has rolled out a significant new feature to its Gemini app, enhancing its functionality with scheduled actions. This update, announced during the company's I/O developer conference, is now available to users subscribed to Google AI Pro or Ultra plans, as well as select Google Workspace business and education accounts. The Gemini Scheduled Actions feature allows users to instruct the AI assistant to carry out specific tasks at scheduled times, transforming it into a more proactive and personalised tool for everyday productivity. With this feature, users can set regular morning routines or request one-off updates without needing repeated prompts. For example, users can receive a morning digest summarising their calendar events and unread emails or set a recurring reminder to generate content ideas, such as five new blog topics every Monday. Sports enthusiasts can schedule match updates, while entertainment fans might opt to receive summaries of award shows the day after they air. The scheduled actions can be easily managed via a dedicated page within the Gemini app's settings. This feature aims to reduce repetitive interactions and help users stay informed, inspired, and organised.

The feature is currently exclusive to users on premium plans, aligning with Google's strategy to add value to its paid AI services as it continues to compete with rivals in the generative AI space. By offering this feature to premium users, Google is enhancing the capabilities of its AI assistant, making it a more attractive option for those looking for advanced productivity tools.

In related news, Google is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that provides users with brief, text-based summaries of current weather conditions directly within its mobile Search experience. This feature, currently limited in availability, has been spotted by some users in the United States when searching for city-specific weather information through the Google app on Android and iOS.

The AI-powered summary appears between the standard hourly and 10-day forecast sections and aims to offer an at-a-glance understanding of the weather. The brief narrative includes key details such as wind conditions, the likelihood of rain or thunderstorms, atmospheric pressure patterns, and trends in temperature fluctuations. Although the feature seems to be in an early testing phase, with visibility restricted to certain regions, it has the potential to make weather updates more accessible and user-friendly.

While the weather summary feature is still in testing, the Gemini Scheduled Actions feature is a significant step forward in AI-powered productivity tools. By allowing users to schedule tasks and receive personalised updates, Google is making its AI assistant more proactive and helpful. As Google continues to develop and refine its AI features, users can expect even more innovative and useful tools to enhance their productivity and daily lives.