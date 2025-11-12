Google launches 5 new AI powered editing tools for Photos, fix, edit by voice editing, use Nano Banana and more

Google is enhancing its AI-powered tools and leveraging more features from Gemini’s top-rated image editing model, Nano Banana. Let’s explore the six new ways of using AI in managing your photos better. It has introduced five new ways to reimagine pictures.

One of the most popular ways to not just store but save your memories is Google Photos. The photos saving feature in Google gives user various options like editing, styling, and even keeping them in different folders. Now, Google is enhancing its AI-powered tools and leveraging more features from Gemini’s top-rated image editing model, Nano Banana. Let’s explore the six new ways of using AI in managing your photos better.

- Personalise photos: Edit with options like removing, fixing and more

Flaws are common in almost all our photos, even minor ones like forgetting to wear some accessory, bad smile or closed eyes (this one is most common) and more. With Google’s enhanced editing feature users can fix anything. Select “Help me edit”, type all that you want to fix. The editing software works by using images from your private face groups to create personalised, accurate edits of people in your photo library.

- For iPhone users-just ask for editing

Now users can simply ask to make the changes they want using their voice or text, and the work is done. For iPhone users, Google has introduced new features in iOS photo editor, with which users can edit with gestures, one-tap suggestions and natural language.

Edit photos with Nano Banana

Google has incorporated Nano Banana in Photos’ editor with which users can now drastically transform to your images. Follow these steps:

- Open the photo

- Click on “Help me edit” in the editor and describe the new way you want for the photo. As an example, user can ask Photos to paint the picture in a certain style, recreate an image in a different style and even give your photo a fairytale look.

-Use AI templates

Google has added a new Create with AI 2 section in Photos featuring ready-made AI templates to the Create tab on Android in the US and India from this week. These Nano Banana powered templates help in creating images quickly, based on frequent edits, like “put me in a high fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot” or “put me in a winter holiday card.”

-Ask Photos feature

The Ask Photos feature of Google Photos helps users find specific photos easily and using voice they can search for what they like from anywhere in the gallery. Users just need to speak to Photos, and it will bring out the most relevant photos and information. The feature will be rolled out to more than 100 new countries and regions, and 17 new languages, starting this week.