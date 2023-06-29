Google introduces Shop tab on Android TV

Android TV

Google has introduced a new Shop tab on Android TV devices. The Shop tab allows users explore movies to buy or rent and make purchases directly on their Android TV, the tech giant said in a support page on Wednesday.

"So whether you are searching for a new and popular movie not yet available on other streaming services or you are looking to make a one-time movie purchase without a subscription, the Shop tab makes it easy."

The new Shop tab is rolling out to Android TV devices in the US and will roll out globally over the next few weeks.

"Along with finding new movies to buy or rent, you can also access your purchases from the new Library in the Shop tab," the company said.

All purchases made from the users' Google account will be available in Your Library, including purchases from YouTube, other Google TV and Android TV devices and the Google TV mobile app.

"Visit the Shop tab to start watching instantly, or download your purchased content through the Google TV mobile app on your phone or tablet to watch offline," it added.