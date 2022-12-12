Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Google introduces passkeys: No need to remember complex passwords anymore; know how this feature works

Google introduces passkeys for password-free website access.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Google introduces passkeys: No need to remember complex passwords anymore; know how this feature works
Google introduces passkeys: No need to remember complex passwords anymore; know how this feature works

Google has recently introduced passkeys, a new feature that allows users to log into websites without a password. Passkeys use a combination of the user's device and their Google Account to provide secure access to websites. This eliminates the need for users to remember complex passwords, and makes it easier to log into their favorite websites.

To use passkeys, you need to have a Google Account and a device that supports the feature, such as an Android phone or tablet.

To set up passkeys, follow these steps:

1. Open the Google app on your device and tap on the "Sign In" button.

2. Enter your Google Account email and password, and tap on the "Sign In" button.

3. Once you are signed in, you will be prompted to set up passkeys. Tap on the "Set Up" button to continue.

Also read: Forgot your smartphone password? Check easy steps to reset it

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up passkeys on your device. This may involve enabling biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or face recognition.

5. Once passkeys are set up on your device, you can use them to log into websites without a password. To do this, visit the website that you want to log into and tap on the "Sign In" button.

6. You will be prompted to choose a sign-in method. Select "Passkeys" from the list of options, and tap on the "Sign In" button.

7. Your device will automatically verify your identity and log you into the website.

Passkeys are a convenient and secure way to log into websites without a password. They use a combination of your device and Google Account to provide secure access, and eliminate the need to remember complex passwords. To use passkeys, you need to have a Google Account and a device that supports the feature. Set up passkeys on your device, and use them to easily and securely log into your favorite websites.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.