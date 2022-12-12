Google introduces passkeys: No need to remember complex passwords anymore; know how this feature works

Google has recently introduced passkeys, a new feature that allows users to log into websites without a password. Passkeys use a combination of the user's device and their Google Account to provide secure access to websites. This eliminates the need for users to remember complex passwords, and makes it easier to log into their favorite websites.

To use passkeys, you need to have a Google Account and a device that supports the feature, such as an Android phone or tablet.

To set up passkeys, follow these steps:

1. Open the Google app on your device and tap on the "Sign In" button.

2. Enter your Google Account email and password, and tap on the "Sign In" button.

3. Once you are signed in, you will be prompted to set up passkeys. Tap on the "Set Up" button to continue.

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up passkeys on your device. This may involve enabling biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or face recognition.

5. Once passkeys are set up on your device, you can use them to log into websites without a password. To do this, visit the website that you want to log into and tap on the "Sign In" button.

6. You will be prompted to choose a sign-in method. Select "Passkeys" from the list of options, and tap on the "Sign In" button.

7. Your device will automatically verify your identity and log you into the website.

Passkeys are a convenient and secure way to log into websites without a password. They use a combination of your device and Google Account to provide secure access, and eliminate the need to remember complex passwords. To use passkeys, you need to have a Google Account and a device that supports the feature. Set up passkeys on your device, and use them to easily and securely log into your favorite websites.