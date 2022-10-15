Search icon
Google has solution for those facing difficulty remembering passwords, know all about 'Passkey'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Google has introduced a new feature that enables users of Google Chrome and Android to sign into various services without using unique passwords. Passkey, a new feature, will increase security and offer a simpler alternative to the established two-factor authentication process.
 
What is Passkey?
Passkey is a password-free sign-in option for users that was created by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO Alliance. Users would now have the choice to prove their identity using PINs or biometric authentication in place of having to enter a password in order to access any website or app.
 
According to Google, when a passkey is created, only the relevant public key is saved by the online service while the cryptographic private key exists only on the user’s devices. A signature from the private key is verified by the service at login using the public key, which can only originate from one of the user’s devices.
 
Additionally, this feature can only be used after the user unlocks his device or credential store in order to make it secure against exploitation after theft.
 
How can users set up a Passkey?
Only developers have access to this feature right now, and Google won't make it available to regular users until later this year. Users of Android smartphones will be able to easily establish a passkey once it is available, though. 
 
They must first choose a Google account before completing the process by authenticating with a registered fingerprint or face unlock.
 
The Google Password Manager in the cloud will store a backup of the passkey. With this, encryption keys would be securely transferred to a new device when a user changed their device.
