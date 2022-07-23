Search icon
Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot was a self-aware person

Google placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month. It said he had violated company policies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

File Photo

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday it has dismissed a senior software engineer who claimed the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person.

Google, which placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month, said he had violated company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA to be "wholly unfounded."

"It’s regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information," a Google spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Last year, Google said shared on its official website that LaMDA - Language Model for Dialogue Applications - was built on the company’s research showing Transformer-based language models trained on dialogue could learn to talk about essentially anything.

Google and many leading scientists were quick to dismiss Lemoine’s views as misguided, saying LaMDA is simply a complex algorithm designed to generate convincing human language.

Lemoine’s dismissal was first reported by Big Technology, a tech and society newsletter.

